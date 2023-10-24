MLB rumors: Buck Showalter's next job, Red Sox rumblings, Kim Ng's doomed fate
- Ex-Mets manager Buck Showalter ventures out to the West Coast
- Another candidate bows out of Boston
- Was Kim Ng's fate sealed in Miami?
MLB rumors: Twins GM Thad Levine dips out of Red Sox candidate pool
Twins general manager Thad Levine is out of the running for the Red Sox's vacant head of baseball operations position.
The Athletic's Chad Jennings confirmed the news and added that Red Sox assistant GM Eddie Romero and Cubs executive Craig Breslow could still be candidates.
Twins GM Thad Levine, who has been at the helm in Minnesota since the 2016 offseason, boasts over two decades of front-office experience but may have been lacking in the baseball operations department. He'll likely remain a hot commodity for other executive openings this offseason.
It appears the Red Sox are currently in their narrowing-down stage of interviews and are thinning the candidate pool a bit. Along with Romero and Breslow, four other candidates who reportedly had an initial interview with the Red Sox remain in the running: Red Sox assistant GM Michael Groopman, Red Sox VP of player development Paul Toboni, ex-Pirates GM Neal Huntington, and ex-Phillies and Giants manager Gabe Kapler.