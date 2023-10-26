MLB rumors: Cardinals after Japanese pitcher, Astros Dusty replacement, another Cub could be hired away
By Kristen Wong
MLB rumors: Cubs' Dan Kantrovitz could be lured to East Coast
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that another Cubs executive may be leaving the franchise.
Chicago Cubs vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz has reportedly been in contact with the Mets and the two have engaged in discussions about Kantrovitz taking on a high-level position. Per Morosi, such a position would involve "overseeing the Mets' amateur scouting and player development departments," which Kantrovitz would have plenty of experience in.
Should Kantrovitz pursue this external position, he would become the second high-profile Cubs executive to leave Chicago this offseason. Cubs assistant general manager Craig Breslow was hired on Wednesday to become the Red Sox's chief baseball officer, taking over Boston's baseball operations department following Chaim Bloom's sacking.
The Cubs' farm system is currently regarded as one of the best in baseball, and much of its success could be attributed to Kantrovitz's scouting and analytical skillset.
Prior to getting hired by the Cubs in 2019, Kantrovitz served as the A's assistant general manager and as the Cardinals' director of scouting. He's made an indelible mark in Chicago's youth pool in the last four years, and his potential departure would deal another devastating blow to the Cubs franchise ahead of the 2024 season.