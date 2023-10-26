Fansided

MLB rumors: Cardinals after Japanese pitcher, Astros Dusty replacement, another Cub could be hired away

  • Another Cubs executive is tempted by an external position
  • Who will replace Dusty in Houston?
  • St. Louis may be looking overseas to boost its bullpen depth

By Kristen Wong

Yuki Matsui, Japan v MLB All Stars
Yuki Matsui, Japan v MLB All Stars / Kiyoshi Ota/GettyImages
MLB rumors: Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada named candidates for Astros' manager position

On Thursday, Astros manager Dusty Baker officially retired. After 26 hard-fought seasons and a 2022 World Series championship, Baker's era is coming to an end. Who will follow him?

USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently proposed two candidates: Brad Ausmus and Joe Espada.

As Nightengale notes, Ausmus finished as a runner-up for the managerial position prior to Baker's hire, and he also finished as a runner-up to Dana Brown for the once-open general manager position last winter.

The former Tigers and Angels manager spent a large portion of his playing career in Houston and has maintained a close bond with Astros exec Jeff Bagwell.

As for Joe Espada, the Astros bench coach could be considered a logical in-house hire as he has already established solid chemistry with the team's core players. Hired back in 2018, Espada would theoretically serve as the most seamless transition for a team that's developed into a modern postseason juggernaut and will be looking for redemption in 2024.

Expect more names to be thrown into the Astros' hat in the coming days.

