MLB rumors: Cardinals after Japanese pitcher, Astros Dusty replacement, another Cub could be hired away
- Another Cubs executive is tempted by an external position
- Who will replace Dusty in Houston?
- St. Louis may be looking overseas to boost its bullpen depth
By Kristen Wong
MLB rumors: Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada named candidates for Astros' manager position
On Thursday, Astros manager Dusty Baker officially retired. After 26 hard-fought seasons and a 2022 World Series championship, Baker's era is coming to an end. Who will follow him?
USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently proposed two candidates: Brad Ausmus and Joe Espada.
As Nightengale notes, Ausmus finished as a runner-up for the managerial position prior to Baker's hire, and he also finished as a runner-up to Dana Brown for the once-open general manager position last winter.
The former Tigers and Angels manager spent a large portion of his playing career in Houston and has maintained a close bond with Astros exec Jeff Bagwell.
As for Joe Espada, the Astros bench coach could be considered a logical in-house hire as he has already established solid chemistry with the team's core players. Hired back in 2018, Espada would theoretically serve as the most seamless transition for a team that's developed into a modern postseason juggernaut and will be looking for redemption in 2024.
Expect more names to be thrown into the Astros' hat in the coming days.