MLB rumors: Cardinals after Japanese pitcher, Astros Dusty replacement, another Cub could be hired away
- Another Cubs executive is tempted by an external position
- Who will replace Dusty in Houston?
- St. Louis may be looking overseas to boost its bullpen depth
By Kristen Wong
MLB rumors: Cardinals have reportedly made an offer to Japanese closer Yuki Matsui
The St. Louis Cardinals have set their sights on Japanese lefty reliever Yuki Matsui, who currently plays for the Rakuten Eagles in Japan.
The 27-year-old will become an international free agent this winter and has garnered interest from the Yankees, Red Sox, and Padres. According to the Japanese media site Sports Hochi, the Cardinals have already made an official offer to Matsui and have communicated their intention to bring him to the States.
Matsui has racked up 236 saves in his decade-long career in Japan and is coming off an impressive season in which he recorded 39 saves and a 1.57 ERA.
Bullpen depth is one of St. Louis' most pressing needs going into 2024, and lucky for the Cardinals, Matsui's WBC teammate Lars Nootbaar could help reel the star closer in this winter.