MLB Rumors: 3 mathematically-eliminated teams that will be most active this offseason
These 3 teams who have been eliminated from postseason contention have the most work to do this offseason. The Angels, White Sox and Cardinals will be busy.
By Curt Bishop
We are now officially in the home stretch of the 2023 season. The postseason landscape is becoming much clearer. Certain teams have already punched their ticket to October, while others are watching their postseason hopes come to an end.
For the teams that don't make it to the postseason, there is going to be a lot of work that needs to be done when the World Series comes to an end and the offseason rolls around.
Some of that work may come in free agency. Some of it could happen on the trade market as well. Certain teams that were expected to reach the postseason and ultimately didn't are likely going to be extra motivated to ensure that a season like this doesn't happen again, understanding that they fell far short of expectations.
MLB Rumors: Expect these 3 teams to be most active
The offseason should be very compelling for a number of teams, but it will be interesting to see what teams who fell short may do to improve their chances at contention in 2024.
2023 will soon be over. In just a few weeks, only 12 teams will be remaining, and they'll battle it out for a chance to claim a World Series title this October.
For the rest of Major League Baseball, the focus will be on 2024 and beyond.
Three teams in particular that were expected to be contenders fell short this season and are already eliminated from playoff contention with just under two weeks left in the season. We will examine these three teams, what went wrong for them, and how they can improve for 2024.