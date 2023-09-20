MLB Rumors: 3 mathematically-eliminated teams that will be most active this offseason
These 3 teams who have been eliminated from postseason contention have the most work to do this offseason. The Angels, White Sox and Cardinals will be busy.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Chicago White Sox have a lot of work to do
The White Sox have been a trainwreck this season. On paper, they had a good roster that featured Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Keynan Middleton, Jake Burger, Andrew Vaughn, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez, and Luis Robert Jr.
However, things fell apart quickly, and several familiar faces were traded away at the deadline. Middleton, Gioltio, Burger, and Lynn were gone by August 1. Middleton then revealed a shocking truth, that the White Sox clubhouse lacked accountability and leadership.
They've already fired former General Manager Rick Hahn and President Ken Williams. Chris Getz has taken over as the team's GM. The White Sox will have several holes to fill on their roster and in their front office, and they'll likely do everything in their power to prevent a repeat of this season.