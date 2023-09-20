MLB Rumors: 3 mathematically-eliminated teams that will be most active this offseason
These 3 teams who have been eliminated from postseason contention have the most work to do this offseason. The Angels, White Sox and Cardinals will be busy.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals will add pitching
The Cardinals were eliminated on September 19 with a 7-3 loss to the Brewers. Before the season began, they were heavily favored to win the NL Central.
However, they started off 10-24 and never recovered. The pitching is what failed the Cardinals in 2023, as it was an area that wasn't addressed this past offseason. St. Louis has a wish list which is headlined by starting pitching, specifically Aaron Nola. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray noted this in a recent column:
"Leading into the regular season, Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies were engaged in contract extension talks. Ultimately, no deal was ever close to being consummated, and the right-hander went into a contract year with no long-term deal in place. It was a risk by Nola, of course. But it was also a risk for the Phillies, who risked Nola further establishing himself as a premier right-hander, and further bolstering his value ahead of free agency...If the Cardinals are to land a higher-end starting pitcher in free agency, a name that makes a LOT of sense for them is Jordan Montgomery. A reunion between the two sides is one to watch."
They'll need to load up on pitching if they want to contend again in 2024. Fortunately, the free agent market will be full of solid options such as Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, and others.