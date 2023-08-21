MLB Rumors: Grading the likelihood St. Louis Cardinals add any of 4 ‘wish list’ pitchers
Cardinals wish list SP target No. 2: Aaron Nola
Leading into the regular season, Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies were engaged in contract extension talks.
Ultimately, no deal was ever close to being consummated, and the right-hander went into a contract year with no long-term deal in place. It was a risk by Nola, of course. But it was also a risk for the Phillies, who risked Nola further establishing himself as a premier right-hander, and further bolstering his value ahead of free agency.
It has not worked out that way this season, with Nola posting a 4.58 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 153.1 innings. He’s allowing 1.6 homers per nine innings, which is double what it was last season, and his 94 ERA+ is the third lowest of his career.
Nola will get paid in free agency, and my expectation is he’s likely to sign a new contract in Philadelphia. Especially with how much team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski prioritizes pitching.
If the Cardinals are to land a higher-end starting pitcher in free agency, a name that makes a LOT of sense for them is Jordan Montgomery. A reunion between the two sides is one to watch.
Grading the fit: 4/10