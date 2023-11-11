MLB Rumors: Cardinals poaching Cubs, Braves trade indication, Astros losing legend
- The Astros could be prepared to lose a legend
- What trade routes are the Braves taking?
- The Cards are linked to this Cubs star this winter
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Cardinals are connected to Cubs' Marcus Stroman
This winter, Marcus Stroman declined the Cubs' $21 million contract option, a move that put him on the radar of a handful of pitcher-needy teams.
One team interested in Stroman's services could be the St. Louis Cardinals, per Jon Heyman.
Heyman said he thought Stroman made "the right call" to not return to Chicago and that the veteran could get a "multi-year deal maybe with an opt-out... The Cardinals are one team I've heard connected to Stroman."
The Cubs starter has managed to avoid serious arm injuries throughout his career but did have to miss time this past season due to a rib cartilage fracture. Most would agree Stroman has played his way into a nice payday, recording a 3.95 ERA in 2023 and a 3.50 ERA in 2022.
It's no secret that the Cardinals are in dire need of quality starting pitchers for next season, and if other aces like Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Aaron Nola get gobbled up by other teams, Stroman would give St. Louis arguably cheaper but solid value in the franchise's ongoing efforts to build a contending team.