MLB Rumors: Cardinals poaching Cubs, Braves trade indication, Astros losing legend
- The Astros could be prepared to lose a legend
- What trade routes are the Braves taking?
- The Cards are linked to this Cubs star this winter
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Braves could make a move for an outfielder
How will the Braves address their left field this offseason?
Sports Illustrated's Lindsay Crosby believes Atlanta has three divergent paths: sign a free agent, move Vaughn Grissom, or seek a trade.
With the outfielder free agent class not looking so great and with the Braves perhaps wary of moving Grissom to a new position, the team could consider a deal for any of several rumored outfielders on the trade market.
Crosby names Max Kepler and Randy Arozarena as potential targets, as well as "virtually every single member of the Milwaukee Brewers" who could be made available for the right price.
Plus, the Braves boast a talented pitching farm system (and could even trade Grissom) to facilitate a potential trade for a starting-caliber veteran outfielder.
Alex Anthopoulos and the front office have proven in the past that they can strike excellent deals -- let's see what they come up with this winter.