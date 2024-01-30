MLB Rumors: Cardinals repeating mistakes, Dodgers-Red Sox buzz, Yankees fund Angels deal
- Yankees are picking up Angels' tab for Aaron Hicks
- Dodgers are in the mix to re-sign former Red Sox RHP
- Cardinals cut ties with promising bat in controversial move
MLB Rumors: Yankees foot the Angels' bill for Aaron Hicks
Aaron Hicks inked a fresh one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. The catch? Hicks is still under contract with the New York Yankees through the 2025 season, due roughly $19 million (which includes his $1 million buyout for 2026). The Yankees will continue to pay out the rest of Hicks' contract. Los Angeles is only on the hook for the MLB minimum of $740,000.
What a deal for the Angels. Hicks struggled mightly with the Yankees last season, slashing .188/.263/.261 across 69 AB in 28 games before New York pulled the plug. The No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles plucked Hicks off the waiver wire and benefitted greatly — again, with New York footing the bill.
Hicks slashed .275/.381/.425 with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 200 AB for the Orioles. He spent time in center field, but he has experience in left and right, too. The Angels still have Mike Trout out in center, so Hicks' versatility will be relied upon.
It's a fool's errand to expect consistency from the 34-year-old switch hitter at this point, but Hicks certainly has the capacity for torrid stretches at the plate. His hard-hit metrics weren't great last season, but Hicks managed a respectable chase percentage (20.9) and walk percentage (13.5). He's a disciplined hitter, in addition to the switch element. He has a chance to provide substantial value for the Angels' roster on a discount. There's very little downside here.
Don't set expectations too high — he's a borderline starter or depth piece — but this is a sweet deal for the Angels.