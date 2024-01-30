MLB Rumors: Cardinals repeating mistakes, Dodgers-Red Sox buzz, Yankees fund Angels deal
- Dodgers are in the mix to re-sign former Red Sox RHP
MLB Rumors: Dodgers in the mix to re-sign Ryan Brasier
The Los Angeles Dodgers remain "firmly in the mix" to re-sign RHP Ryan Brasier, per the L.A. Times' Mike DiGiovanna. At 36 years old, Brasier made 39 appearances for the Dodgers in 2023, posting an impressive 0.70 ERA and 0.724 WHIP in 38.2 innings pitched. Los Angeles signed Brasier to a minor league contract mid-season after the Boston Red Sox released him. Safe to say the Dodgers won that chess move.
Now, Los Angeles will face competition for the righty's services. The Yankees are also in the running, per the NY Post's Jon Heyman. Either way, the optics aren't great for the Red Sox. Brasier struggled in Boston — it's not exactly controversial to release an aging reliever with a 7.29 ERA — but Brasier's swift turnaround will have fingers pointed directly at the Red Sox coaching staff and front office. He will either get a second contract in LA, or he might sign with Boston's stiffest rival.
For Los Angeles, this is part of a sustained effort to add impact arms in the bullpen. The Dodgers weren't able to land Josh Hader, but their endless reservoir of liquid cash will keep Los Angeles competitive for names big and small. Brasier, after seven years in the MLB, won't find better odds to earn his second World Series title than another go-around with the Dodgers.
Boasting mid-90s heat and a bankable slider, Brasier thrives when it comes to trickery. His chase rate (31.9 percent) landed in the 80th percentile; he was 95th percentile in barrel rate (3.8 percent). The Dodgers can bank on Brasier's unique combination of power and finesse in late-inning situations, where he thrived last season.