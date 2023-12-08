MLB rumors: Cardinals trade promising OF, Twins shop infielder, Red Sox aim to ruin Yankees plan
MLB Rumors: Red Sox trade for Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill
The St. Louis Cardinals have traded Tyler O'Neill to the Boston Red Sox, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 28-year-old, who is two years removed from an eighth-place finish in National League MVP voting, is a two-time Gold Glove winner and a legitimate source of power for the Red Sox lineup. That said, O'Neill was limited to 72 games and only 266 plate appearances in 2023 due to injury.
His 2022 season was much the same, with O'Neill only registering 383 plate appearances in 98 games. A healthy 34-home run season in 2021 looks like an outlier for O'Neill, not the bankable norm.
Several teams were rumored to have interest in O'Neill, but the Red Sox swoop in to add a potential Alex Verdugo replacement. O'Neill slashed .231/.312/.403 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 238 ABs last season. His combination of relative youth and established star upside makes him a smart bet for the Red Sox, especially considering the affordable price compared to top-level free agents or splashier trade targets.
St. Louis' primary focus right now would appear to be the bullpen. The Cardinals are in active negotiations with relievers, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and have signaled that an O'Neill trade could provide "clarity" on the team's budget and priorities.
O'Neill could benefit from a fresh start after a couple rocky seasons. He spent the first six years of his career in St. Louis, but Craig Breslow is delivering on his promise to improve the Red Sox roster. Boston can't stop adding now, but O'Neill has the talent to produce big-time.