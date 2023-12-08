MLB rumors: Cardinals trade promising OF, Twins shop infielder, Red Sox aim to ruin Yankees plan
- Red Sox want to steal Yoshinobu Yamamoto from NY teams
- Twins receiving interest in second baseman Jorge Polanco
- Cardinals have traded Tyler O'Neill
MLB Rumors: Twins receiving increased trade interest in Jorge Polanco
The MLB Hot Stove is sizzling, and that heat extends well beyond Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto. According to Jon Morosi, the Minnesota Twins have received "increased trade interest" in infielder Jorge Polanco over the past week.
At 30 years old, Polanco is under team control through the 2025 season. The Twins finished last season with 87 wins to claim first place in the NL Central, but lost in the ALDS to the Houston Astros. Polanco appeared in 80 regular season games, mostly at second base, slashing .255/.335/.454 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 302 ABs.
Polanco struggled during the Twins' six-game postseason stretch, slashing .191/.320/.333 with four hits, one home run, three RBIs, and four walks in 26 combined plate appearances. Polanco dealt with multiple injuries over the course of the season, including troublesome hamstring issues.
It's not difficult to understand why Polanco is on the trade block. He's due for a change of scenery and the Twins can probably get respectable value for such a high-upside bat. Polanco is only two years removed from a 33-home run, 98-RBI campaign. When he's healthy and the swing is calibrated, he can pack serious power early in the lineup.
It would be a difficult pill for the Twins to swallow, as Polanco has spent his entire 10-year career with Minnesota. Still, other needs on the roster could take precedent as Minnesota looks to improve on last season's unceremonious conclusion.