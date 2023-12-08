MLB rumors: Cardinals trade promising OF, Twins shop infielder, Red Sox aim to ruin Yankees plan
The market is heating up for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is believed to have narrowed the field down to seven teams. The New York Mets are considered the prohibitive favorites right now, but several teams have expressed significant interest in the 25-year-old hurler from Japan.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Boston Red Sox are another team "very heavily involved," as are the New York Yankees.
Mets owner Steve Cohen flew to Japan last week to meet Yamamoto over dinner. That could sway Yamamoto toward the Mets, who have remained steadfast in their committment despite the ongoing bidding war across the MLB for Shohei Ohtani. Morosi notes the possibility of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants getting more serious about Yamamoto if Ohtani signs in Toronto, but the Mets have been laser-focused on the righty from the beginning.
The Red Sox are an especially interesting landing spot. Craig Breslow has been tasked with rebuilding the team's competitive status after Chaim Bloom's rocky tenure. The Yankees have deep pockets, with Hal Steinbrenner prepared to potentially meet Yamamoto's high asking price even after New York's recent trade for Juan Soto.
It's rare for a 25-year-old starting pitcher to be available in free agency. Much less one with Yamamoto's immense natural talent. He went 16-6 in 23 starts with the NPB's Orix Buffaloes last season, posting a 1.21 ERA and 0.884 WHIP with 169 strikeouts in 164.0 innings pitched.