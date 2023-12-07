MLB rumors: Cubs new void, Dodgers take Ohtani step, Yamamoto contract value
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to make at least $200 million in free agency
- Dodgers' Joe Kelly will cede No. 17 to Shohei Ohtani if he joins LAD
- Jeimer Candelario leaves Cubs for Reds, opening infield hole
MLB Rumors: Jeimer Candelario spurns Cubs to sign three-year contract with Reds
The Chicago Cubs have another hole in need of plugging. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, Jeimer Canderlario has signed a three-year, $45 million contract to join the Cincinnati Reds. Expect Chicago to see a lot of Candelario over the next few years with an upstart division rival.
Candelario oscillated between first base, third base, and DH for the Cubs last season. He slashed .251/.336/.471 with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs in 505 ABs. He will add serious power to a burgeoning Reds lineup. He will also leave a considerable void in the Cubs' lineup, with the possibility of losing Cody Bellinger looming.
New manager Craig Counsell could have a very different team at his command when the new season begins. Chicago is still shopping around Christopher Morel, but the loss of two key bats — and two viable infielders — could make life difficult on Counsell, as well as GM Jed Hoyer. The Cubs have been in the running for all the major free agent players, but Shohei Ohtani no longer appears feasible and Yoshinobu Yamamoto isn't exactly favored to sign in the Windy City.
One new name tied to Chicago is Rhys Hoskins, who appears destined to leave the Philadelphia Phillies after Bryce Harper's full-time relocation to first base. Hoskins would provide power at a discount, as he's coming off a year of recovery from a torn ACL. That said, expect the Cubs to potentially target multiple infielders in an effort to bolster the lineup around Dansby Swanson.