MLB Rumors: Cubs’ Ohtani pivot, Red Sox top priority, Glasnow trade update
- The Chicago Cubs are linked to a first baseman
- The Boston Red Sox have a top free agent starting pitcher as one of their priorities
- Two teams are speaking with Tampa Bay Rays about Tyler Glasnow
By Scott Rogust
Cubs pivoting to Rhys Hoskins after seemingly being knocked out of Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes
Shohei Ohtani is the big domino the baseball world is waiting to fall. It's understandable because it's rare that a two-time American League MVP and two-way superstar becomes available. But there hasn't been a lot regarding his negotiation process until recently. But one team linked to Ohtani has seemingly been ruled out.
A "high-ranking executive" told USA Today's Bob Nightengale that the Chicago Cubs' optimism in signing Ohtani has "significantly waned." Nightengale listed the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays as the likely finalists.
With the Cubs seemingly out of the running, where are they to turn? Who else could they target to help out new manager Craig Counsell?
According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Cubs and the representatives for Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins have been in contact about a potential deal. Morosi notes that one-year and multi-deal offers were discussed.
The Cubs do need to address their first base position, and when healthy, Hoskins is a quality option. The thing is, he is coming off of an injury.
During a spring training game, months after the Phillies fell short in the World Series, Hoskins suffered a knee injury while fielding a ground ball and had to be carted off the field. Shortly afterward, it was determined that Hoskins had torn his ACL, and he was out for the entirety of the 2023 season.
Back in 2022, Hoskins recorded a .246 batting average, a .332 on-base percentage, a .462 slugging percentage, 30 home runs, 79 RBI, 81 runs scored, 145 hits, 169 strikeouts, and 72 walks in 589 at-bats (156 games). In the team's run to the World Series, Hoskins slashed .159/.205/.435 while recording six home runs, nine runs, 11 hits, 12 RBI, 24 strikeouts, and four walks in 69 at-bats (17 games).
Hoskins isn't the caliber a player as Ohtani, but he would fill an area of need for the Cubs as they look to contend for a postseason berth after just missing the cut this past year.