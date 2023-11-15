MLB Rumors: Cardinals ace connection, Surprise Yankees-Astros trade, Red Sox trade buzz
- Red Sox could fill infield hole with blockbuster trade
- Could rival Yankees and Astros make a major trade?
- Cardinals could have trump card recruiting ace
MLB Rumors: Yankees trade for Astros star Kyle Tucker on the table?
Thanks to the 2017 shenanigans in Houston, it's safe to say the New York Yankees and the Astros aren't exactly chummy. Maybe that extends more to the fanbases than the front offices, but there is certain to be some lingering bad blood from the cheating scandal that ultimately saw Houston eliminate New York from the postseason.
And yet, one MLB insider has floated a wild trade that would send an Astros star to the Pinstripes.
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is entering his second arbitration year, meaning that he'll hit free agency after the 2025 season. Subsequently, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that he'd heard the possibility that Houston could look to shake things up instead of just riding it out with the remainder of Tucker and Alex Bregman's contracts, which could lead to the Astros possibly exploring a trade for the right price.
Given how strongly the Yankees have been connected to Cody Bellinger in free agency this offseason, it's clear that New York is eyeing a star-caliber upgrade in the outfield, particularly focusing on another power lefty bat. Tucker would certainly qualify.
Though he bottomed-out unfortunately in the playoffs, Tucker was phenomenal in the regular season, posting an .886 OPS with 29 home runs, 37 doubles, five triples and a career-high 112 RBI. He's also hit 89 home runs over the past three seasons.
The big question, of course, is if the Astros would actually part ways with Tucker. Having said that, given the Yankees rich prospect pool, if any team were to get Houston to budge, it might be the Bronx Bombers.