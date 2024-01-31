MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger confirmation, Yankees in on former Met, Giants trade fits
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Yankees in on former Mets star Noah Syndergaard
Free-agent right-hander Noah Syndergaard has been throwing bullpen sessions throughout the offseason.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Yankees are one of 15 teams in on the veteran right-hander. Heyman notes that their interest level is unknown, but that he was said to be throwing in the mid 90s.
The 31-year-old had a season to forget in 2023. Syndergaard went 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA over 18 starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians. He also only managed to log 88.2 innings.
New York has already signed Luke Weaver and Marcus Stroman to bolster its pitching staff. Adding Syndergaard would give them an extra veteran presence in their clubhouse.
Syndergaard would obviously be looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2023 season and regain his old form. He made his Major League debut in 2015 with the New York Mets. He has also pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.
It's unclear what Syndergaard's role with the Yankees would be if he were to sign with them. He could potentially serve as a long-relief option out of the bullpen. He could also compete for a spot in the rotation.