MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger confirmation, Yankees in on former Met, Giants trade fits
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cubs confirmed as Cody Bellinger favorite again
Cody Bellinger remains unsigned as the offseason winds down. However, the popular consensus is that he will ultimately remain with the Chicago Cubs.
On Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that while Bellinger is not close to making a decision on where to play in 2024, the most likely landing spot for him is the Cubs.
Bellinger enjoyed a bounce-back campaign with the North Siders after being let go by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of the 2022 season. He posted a slash line of .307/.356/.525 and hit 26 home runs while also driving in 97 runs. He even won a Silver Slugger and won the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Bringing back Bellinger would likely put the Cubs over the top in the NL Central, a division that is essentially wide open. Chicago recently added Hector Neris to bolster their bullpen. They also signed Shota Imanaga.
The Cubs currently have a major hole in their offense with Bellinger still out on the market, but re-signing him would fill that hole and give the Cubs a strong chance to win their first division title since 2020. They finished with a record of 83-79 in 2023 and fell one game short of reaching the postseason.