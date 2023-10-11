MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger's market, Alek Manoah frustration, Mets plan
By Scott Rogust
MLB rumors: Reported teams expected to bid for Cody Bellinger
Last offseason, the outfield class was far from deep, which was headlined by 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. One big-name player who was available was Cody Bellinger, whose market was not vast due to injuries in recent years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Chicago Cubs, and had one of the best seasons of his career. Now, he's looking to cash in on a lucrative contract.
So, which teams would be interested in signing Bellinger?
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote recently about the statuses of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman after the team's audit this offseason. In that article, Heyman noted that the Yankees had passed on "several big position free agents in recent years," but said that Cody Bellinger "looked like a fit."
Additionally, Heyman said that the Cubs "will be in that hunt," while also bringing up the San Francisco Giants.
The Yankees notably passed on adding a left fielder in the offseason, granted the options available weren't great, and the Pittsburgh Pirates wouldn't part with Bryan Reynolds. But that move came back to haunt them, as the defense was shoddy, and they had 10 different players man left field, with seven playing in over 10 games. After missing the playoffs, the Yankees will undoubtedly try to bring in some big-name players after going the cheaper, "low-risk, high reward" route that had bit them.
As for the Giants, they have been linked to numerous big-name free agents over the years, including Judge last offseason. Like the Yankees, they missed out on the playoffs this season. Will they actually reel in the big fish this winter? One would hope...
The Cubs took a chance on Bellinger, and it paid off. Now, they are at risk of losing him to a team willing to pay big bucks. Can they get him to stay? We should get a better idea this offseason, potentially as soon as the MLB Winter Meetings from Dec. 4-7 in Nashville, Tenn.