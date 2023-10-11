MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger's market, Alek Manoah frustration, Mets plan
- How serious are the Mets interested in signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto?
- Blue Jays GM on Alek Manoah's demotions in 2023
- Which teams are interested in Cody Bellinger?
By Scott Rogust
MLB rumors: Alek Manoah demotion 'created some frustration'
The Toronto Blue Jays' season is over, as they were eliminated in the AL Wild Card Round for the third time in the past four years. With the team entering offseason mode to try and figure out how they can get further in the postseason, there are obvious question marks surrounding starting pitcher Alek Manoah.
In 2022, Manoah was an All-Star pitcher and Cy Young candidate. This season, Manoah's numbers skyrocketed, resulting in him getting demoted not once but twice. Manoah also failed to report to the Florida Complex League and Triple-A Buffalo on time.
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins spoke about Manoah's two demotions and his failure to report in a timely manner. Atkins said that Manoah was upset about being sent down a second time, feeling that he could help the team in the majors.
"Any time a pitcher of his success is optioned, it's a very difficult thing to stomach and he disagreed with that decision," Atkins said, h/t ESPN. "That created some frustration. He felt as though he should remain with the team."
In regard to the pitcher's status with the team, Atkins said that Manoah has not requested a trade and that they are "focused on solutions with him and focused on putting him in position to be successful."
Atkins revealed that Manoah received an injection in his right shoulder to take care of some discomfort.
Through 19 starts, Manoah recorded a 5.87 ERA, a 1.740 WHIP, a 3-9 win-loss record, 79 strikeouts, and 59 walks in 87.1 innings pitched.