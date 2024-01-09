MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger reset, Soler market accelerates, Mets next step
- The Mets are focused on adding bullpen arms
- Jorge Soler market could heat up soon
- Giants predicted to steal Cody Bellinger away from Cubs
MLB Rumors: Giants predicted to land Cody Bellinger on 11-year contract
The biggest name left in free agency is Cody Bellinger. The 2019 National League MVP experienced a renaissance with the Chicago Cubs last season, rebounding from multiple injury-plagued years to slash .307/.356/.525 with 26 HR and 97 RBI in 556 plate appearances. While re-signing in Chicago is considered a strong possibility, Bellinger's market is vast.
Over at Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer was tasked with synthesizing all the Bellinger rumors to date. He highlighted the reported suitors (Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto) before illuminating a few speculative fits (Philadelphia, San Diego, Texas, LA Angels). Scott Boras has a reputation for encouraging mystery teams and maximizing his clients' dollar amount. So, we can expect several surprises in the days and weeks to come as Bellinger decides on his future.
In the end, Rymer predicts the San Francisco Giants as Bellinger's eventual landing spot on an 11-year, $250 million contract. While the Cubs are tentative favorites in most circles, the Giants are the most desperate team. The Giants attempted to sign Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, and Shohei Ohtani all within the last two offseasons, and failed. San Francisco is probably tired of missing out, and there's real pressure to add talent to a roster that was serially understaffed in 2023.
New manager Bob Melvin has a long track record of success, but the Giants' path to improvement in the NL West is impossible to decipher without a serious free agency push. San Francisco traded for Robbie Ray and signed Jung Hoo Lee to the outfield, but Bellinger is a potential MVP candidate with the bat necessary to elevate San Francisco to the next competitive level. As the Dodgers run laps around the rest of the league — and especially their division — this offseason, landing Bellinger would serve as a huge statement from Farhan Zaidi and the front office.
As far as other potential fits, the Rangers and Phillies are particularly intriguing. Bellinger could opt to join a contender and make a serious postseason run. Texas is stymied by financial concerns, but Philadelphia tossed over $300 million at Yoshinobu Yamamoto despite rostering two proven aces. So, there's money to burn, and Bellinger would look mighty good in Johan Rojas' spot in centerfield.