MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger reset, Soler market accelerates, Mets next step
- The Mets are focused on adding bullpen arms
- Jorge Soler market could heat up soon
- Giants predicted to steal Cody Bellinger away from Cubs
MLB Rumors: Jorge Soler market is expected to heat up
The Jorge Soler market has been slow-moving, but with Teoscar Hernandez officially off the board and the corner outfield market drying up, the 31-year-old could start to receive a spike in interest. Just don't expect the Miami Marlins to be at the front of the line, despite early speculation about a reunion.
"There has been no contact with the Marlins," Soler told Yordano Carmona of Pelota Cubana.
Soler appeared in 137 games for Miami last season, slashing .250/.341/.512 with 36 HR and 75 RBI in 580 AB. He was the Marlins' primary power source, but it would appear Miami is interested in younger, potentially cheaper alternatives. On the other hand, as noted by Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are all known suitors.
There is still plenty of incentive to pursue Soler, whose hard-hit percentage (48.0) ranked in the 88th percentile. The Blue Jays in particular have been searching for a powerful bat to enhance their lineup all offseason. If Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and Cody Bellinger all end up as whiffs, Soler is a suitable backup plan. He doesn't provide much help in the field, but Soler can thrive as the DH.
The Mariners and Diamondbacks could struggle to match Soler's asking price, especially with significant contracts handed out to Mitch Garver and Lourdes Gurriel, respectively. The Red Sox are still star-hunting with precious few options left on the board. Most of Craig Breslow's focus has been situated on the pitching front — Shota Imanaga, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell — but the Red Sox could use another bat in lieu of Justin Turner.
The initial wave of free agency has passed, but there are still several noteworthy names in search of new homes. Soler, fresh off his first All-Star berth, can absolutely take an offense to the next level.