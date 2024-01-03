MLB Rumors: Could a surprise team make Cubs sweat for Cody Bellinger?
The Los Angeles Angels have not been discussed as a serious suitor for free agent Cody Bellinger, but they make more sense than you might think.
By Mark Powell
You can file this one under unlikely.
When the Los Angeles Angels lost out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes this offseason, they were left with a good problem to have -- money to spend in a buyer's market. The Angels have plenty of holes to fix on their roster, and the starting rotation is the most obvious. Beyond pitching, though, the Angels need a bit bat in their lineup to pair with Mike Trout.
It's unclear if the Angels have made any attempt to contact Bellinger's representative Scott Boras or gauge his interest. Bellinger is expected to earn a contract north of $200 million. He's familiar with the area, as he once won an NL MVP with the Dodgers. Bellinger also has postseason experience, and costs a fourth of what the Dodgers eventually paid Ohtani.
Jeff Passan agrees with the fit, at least, as he stated in his recent article on ESPN.com.
"Considering the bereft standing of their farm system, the Angels can't rely on trades or internal promotions to keep them from avoiding fourth place in the American League West. Snell fits. So would Bellinger," Passan wrote.
MLB Rumors: Should the Cubs be threatened in Cody Bellinger chase?
For now, the Chicago Cubs have little to worry about on the Bellinger front. There's been little to no movement for Bellinger or any other top-tier free agents since Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bellinger, as a Scott Boras client, may have to wait for his moment in the sun. When it comes, though, he will be paid his worth.
While the Toronto Blue Jays were a threat for Bellinger earlier this offseason, the recently-acquired Kevin Kiermaier could put an end to that. Toronto is also reportedly interested in Joc Pederson.
Unless a mystery team, say the Angels, chimes in with a surprising offer, a return to Chicago is on the horizon.