MLB rumors: Could Cardinals change mind on Marmol? Machado's failure as leader, Astros giving batters an advantage
- The Astros are changing their batter's eye
- The Padres appear to have serious issues with team leadership
- The Cardinals are set with Oli Marmol in 2024, but could one available manager change that?
By Josh Wilson
Astros are giving batters an increased advantage... Don't worry, it's legal!
The Houston Astros are changing something about their ballpark to give batters an advantage... Cue the "Cheaters!" jokes, right!? In seriousness, this time the changes they're making are well within the bounds of the rules of the game and appear to be well warranted. The changes will benefit both home and away batters.
The Astros are adding more green paint to the right side of the batter's eye (subscription required) according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic after fielding complaints and concerns from batters that pitches were hard to see.
The batter's eye, for those unfamiliar with the terminology, is a standardized dark area behind the pitcher in the outfield that creates visual contrast for batters to be able to see the white ball.
Previously, there was a bright red area (which was branding for the Budweiser Bar in that part of the stadium) that is now being covered with green paint which was a source of struggle for batters. It has been a bigger problem with left-handed pitchers.
The Astros have a near exact-average 99 park factor, according to Statcast on a three-year rolling average. This year, it's an exactly average ballpark when it comes to hitting.
The change is moving quickly, expected to be completed before Monday's game against the Orioles. If you're taking unders with your bets for that series, best reconsider...