MLB Rumors: Cubs’ Bellinger backup, SF Giants going all-in, Rangers reunion
- Rangers want to re-sign Jordan Montgomery after ALCS masterclass
- Giants "all-in" on 2023 free agents
- Cubs could sign Rhys Hoskins if Cody Bellinger bolts
MLB Rumors: Rangers interested in re-signing Jordan Montgomery
The Texas Rangers' World Series run featured explosive offense from Adolis Garcia, Corey Seager, and others. But, the driving force was arguably Texas' trade deadline maneuvers on the pitching front. The Rangers swung a couple of high-profile trades for Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery, poaching both from National League pretenders in need of draft capital.
As it turns out, elite pitching depth is quite useful in the playoffs. Texas was able to lean heavily on both Scherzer and Montgomery on the big stage, but it was Montgomery who was especially impressive during the Rangers' gutsy ALCS victory over the Houston Astros. He made two starts and pitched an important relief stretch behind Scherzer in Game 7, finishing the series with a 1.29 ERA, 13 hits, and 10 strikeouts in 14.0 innings pitched. He concluded the postseason 4-2 overall, with a 2.90 ERA and 3.90 FIP.
Naturally, the Rangers want him to stick around. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Rangers "hope to bring back" Montgomery, who had only started one postseason game prior to the 2023 season. The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, Montgomery's other former teams, have also registered interest, but one has to imagine his success in Texas is enough to spur a reunion.
Montgomery is bound to have other suitors on top of Texas, New York, and St. Louis, but the Rangers are the undeniable favorites in the clubhouse.