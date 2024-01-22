MLB Rumors: Cubs Bellinger concern, MLB trade rumors and more on Baseball Insiders podcast
- Cubs re-signing Cody Bellinger might not be as inevitable as everyone thinks
- Trade market appears more bleak than ever
- More moves for Angels coming after Robert Stephenson signing
- "Don't get your hopes up" on Red Sox signing anyone soon
MLB Rumors: Trade market appears more bleak than ever
Entering the offseason, several of the league's biggest names were seen as realistic trade candidates. Only Tyler Glasnow and Juan Soto have been traded so far among stars most MLB Insiders believed would go anywhere. Unfortunately, according to Murray, it might stay that way.
We've seen a couple of surprise trades that included players like Chris Sale, Jarred Kelenic, and even Robbie Ray, but for the most part, the stars who were expected to go have stayed, and with asking prices being far too high, that might remain the case until the trade deadline.
Starting pitching has been at a premium, and teams have been asking about guys like Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber who are on expiring contracts for teams that aren't seen as true contenders. Teams are also asking for pitchers with more team control like Dylan Cease and even Jesus Luzardo. The prices remain sky-high for both groups.
Relief pitching is also at a premium, especially for cheap relievers with team control like Emmanuel Clase. With Clase being as good as he is and the Guardians trying to be competitive, it'd take a lot for any team to pry him away.
On the position player side, Willy Adames is another popular trade target with his contract expiring at the end of the year and him likely leaving Milwaukee. Rather than take the great return now, the Brewers are trying to compete with him (and Burnes) one last time. A surprising name that has surfaced of late is Luis Arraez, the defending NL batting champion, but again, it's unlikely he goes anywhere.
Rather than spend in a weak free agency class, teams are trying to pull off trades for game-changers. Unfortunately, the prices to pull those deals off make it so that it's unlikely we see much action involving star players ahead of the 2024 season. Most of these players have not been taken off of the market, but it'd take an outstanding offer to pull off a deal.