MLB Rumors: Cubs Bellinger concern, MLB trade rumors and more on Baseball Insiders podcast
- Cubs re-signing Cody Bellinger might not be as inevitable as everyone thinks
- Trade market appears more bleak than ever
- More moves for Angels coming after Robert Stephenson signing
- "Don't get your hopes up" on Red Sox signing anyone soon
MLB Rumors: More moves for Angels coming after Robert Stephenson signing
The Los Angeles Angels were among the quieter teams around the league this offseason despite losing their best player, Shohei Ohtani. They had signed four pitchers to cheap one-year deals, but had done nothing to suggest they were going to be any better than the 73-89 team they were last season, or even entertain a possible rebuild with Ohtani gone.
Finally, the Angels broke the seal in a big way by signing Robert Stephenson to a three-year deal. Stephenson was arguably the best reliever available after Josh Hader went off to Houston, so the Angels upgraded their bullpen, which was among the league's worst last season, in a big way.
The Stephenson deal could be the first of many we see from the Angels this offseason, as according to FanSided's Robert Murray on The Baseball Insider's podcast, more could be in store, potentially even one of Cody Bellinger or Blake Snell.
MLB Rumors: "Don't get your hopes up" on Red Sox signing anyone soon
The Boston Red Sox have frustrated their fans to no end with their lackluster offseason. Sure, they've made some moves, but when compared to the rest of their division, they're staring at their fourth last-place finish in the last five years.
While Red Sox fans continue to hope for a big move, when asked about how likely it is that Boston signs anyone in general, Murray said "Don't get your hopes up."
The Red Sox could use a starting pitcher in the worst way, and have two pitchers in Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery who'd be perfect fits. They could also use another right-handed bat like Adam Duvall, but that doesn't feel likely right now based on Murray's reporting. If in fact Boston does nothing, it's hard to envision this team seriously competing for a playoff spot with how tough the AL East is.