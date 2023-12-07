MLB rumors: Cubs new void, Dodgers take Ohtani step, Yamamoto contract value
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to make at least $200 million in free agency
- Dodgers' Joe Kelly will cede No. 17 to Shohei Ohtani if he joins LAD
- Jeimer Candelario leaves Cubs for Reds, opening infield hole
MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract will exceed $200 million, maybe $250 million
Juan Soto has finally been traded, which means the free agent landscape will only get clearer in the days to come. Aside from Shohei Ohtani, there isn't a more coveted name than Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the 25-year-old Japanese superstar who has reportedly begun narrowing the list of teams under consideration to sign him.
The pitching market has been robust all winter, but Yamamoto is expected to sign the most lucrative contract for his position this offseason. According to insider Jon Morosi, the expectation is that Yamamoto's contract will reach at least $200 million guaranteed, with the potential to exceed a quarter million — and that's without considering the healthy posting fee his next team will owe the NPB's Orix Buffaloes.
Morosi cites several high-profile contenders, such as the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. It would appear market size matters, especially considering the price tag currently attached to Yamamoto.
On top of his incredible résmé — he has earned the pitching Triple Crown thrice in a row in Japan — Yamamoto is the age of many American prospects when they reach the MLB. He has the potential to offer more than a decade of quality pitching to his next team. That will continue to drive up the price.
Yamamoto went 16-6 in the NPB last season, posting a 1.21 ERA and 0.884 WHIP with 169 strikeouts in 164.0 innings pitched.