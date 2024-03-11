MLB Rumors: Cubs-Cease trade grade, Red Sox rebuild, Correa reflects
- What a Dylan Cease trade to the Cubs might look like.
- The Boston Red Sox may look to rebuild instead of signing Jordan Montgomery.
- Carlos Correa reflects on his free-agency chase from last winter.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cubs-Dylan Cease mock trade proposal
Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease is one of the most sought-after pitchers on the trade market as of now. Chances are that before the end of the season, Cease will be dealt.
However, there is a growing suspicion that the right-hander could be traded before Opening Day.
While the ace's market has quieted in recent weeks, Rachael Millanta of Heavy Sports proposed an interesting idea, that Cease could end up traded to the White Sox crosstown rivals, the Chicago Cubs
The proposed deal would send pitchers Jordan Wicks and Hayden Wesneski back to the White Sox along with utilityman David Bote.
This would be a good trade for the Cubs. It's also incredibly unlikely the White Sox would agree to such terms.
The Cubs have some question marks in their starting rotation, as they don't have a proven ace. Shota Imanaga figures to be their best pitcher, but Cease would change that if acquired.
Cease was drafted by the Cubs but traded to the South Siders in the deal that brought Jose Quintana to the Cubs in 2017. He went 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA in 2023 but is not far removed from a second-place finish in the Cy Young voting in 2022.
But the Cubs would become the clear favorite in the NL Central if they were to pull off a trade for Cease, which would ultimately give them an A+ offseason.