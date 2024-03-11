MLB Rumors: Cubs-Cease trade grade, Red Sox rebuild, Correa reflects
- What a Dylan Cease trade to the Cubs might look like.
- The Boston Red Sox may look to rebuild instead of signing Jordan Montgomery.
- Carlos Correa reflects on his free-agency chase from last winter.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Red Sox rebuild is around the corner
The Boston Red Sox were initially expected to be far more active this offseason than they ended up being.
The team has a clear need for a top-level starter, and while Brayan Bello is a promising young arm, they don't have a true ace. Lucas Giolito was signed but he is likely out for the season after suffering a partial tear in the UCL.
Boston remains in contact with Jordan Montgomery, but they are unlikely to give him the seven-year deal he wants.
Instead of going big and adding another contract, the Red Sox could ultimately look to use 2024 as a bridge year to evaluate some of their younger players and trade away assets at the deadline to build for the future.
It's obvious going into the 2024 season that the Red Sox are the weakest link in the AL East. They've suffered back-to-back last place finishes in the division, both times finishing with a record of 78-84.
It would seem that a similar finish is in the cards for this season.
Should the Red Sox add Montgomery, they could emerge as a dark-horse Wild Card contender. But Boston doesn't appear fully committed to winning this year.