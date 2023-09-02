MLB Rumors: Cubs dream target, Braves tough move, Scherzer concern
- The Cubs have an obvious free agency target
- The Braves had to sacrifice for their bullpen
- Max Scherzer puts Rangers fans on alert
MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer raises injury concerns
The Rangers acquired Max Scherzer at the MLB trade deadline to further bolster their pitching staff, especially after losing Jacob deGrom to a season-ending injury.
But one former Mets pitcher with injury concerns may have just given way to another former Mets pitcher with injury concerns.
Scherzer told reporters after Friday's loss to the Twins that forearm tightness probably wouldn't have let him pitch into the seventh inning, per Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today.
"You look across the league, and there's forearm strains and Tommy Johns everywhere," Scherzer said, via Wilson. "I have little forearm tightness right now. I'm not going to let that turn into a forearm strain or Tommy John."
The pitcher insisted that his shoulder and arm are "good" but he didn't want to push it with his forearm knowing he wouldn't have an extra day off coming up
On one hand, it's good that Scherzer is doing what he can to stay out of injury trouble by being cautious. On the other hand, the fact that there is soreness at all is something for Rangers fans to stress over.