MLB Rumors: Cubs dream target, Braves tough move, Scherzer concern
- The Cubs have an obvious free agency target
- The Braves had to sacrifice for their bullpen
- Max Scherzer puts Rangers fans on alert
MLB Rumors: Braves had to make a tough move with Darius Vines
The Braves couldn't have asked for more from Darius Vines in his first-ever major league start against the Rockies. He went six innings and allowed just two earned runs, getting the win while striking out five.
He even looked like an option to fill the role of fifth starter for a little while as the team waited for Kyle Wright to get healthy.
However, the Braves ultimately sent Vines back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday so they could bring righty reliever Ben Heller back up.
It's disappointing to see Vines go back down, but there was a good reason for it. The Braves have had to make considerable use of their bullpen arms in recent days and they needed another relief option. Losing Vines for the time being is unfortunate, but being forced to overuse Brad Hand or AJ Minter could have much bigger consequences.
Vines will almost certainly be back on the mound for the Braves, but for now, he'll have to wait.
Meanwhile, Atlanta needs to figure out who the fifth starter will be for Tuesday's outing against the Cardinals. Wright's recent rehab appearance made it fairly clear he's not ready yet. A day off on Monday could add some flexibility to that call.
Now let's talk about Max Scherzer...