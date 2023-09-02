MLB Rumors: Cubs dream target, Braves tough move, Scherzer concern
- The Cubs have an obvious free agency target
- The Braves had to sacrifice for their bullpen
- Max Scherzer puts Rangers fans on alert
MLB Rumors: Matt Chapman looks like the Cubs' dream target
The Cubs are focused on making a deep postseason run this year now that they've worked their way into a wild card place. But it's never too early to think about what improvements could be made to the squad for next year.
Chicago could be active in the free agent market and third base could be a spot they look to invest. So who should the Cubs be targeting?
Kade Kistner of Inside The Cubs suggests Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman.
"Chapman, who is 31, would make complete sense. He is a slugger who can rip the cover off of the ball, even if he does have high strikeout numbers. But he can make up for the whiffs with his Gold Glove defense at the hot corner," Kistner wrote.
Chapman is hitting free agency at the end of the season after spending the last two seasons with Toronto. This year, he's slashed .248/.338/.431 with an OPS+ of 112. His home run numbers are down at 15 but he had 27 in 2021 and 2022.
Most importantly, Chapman is a top-tier defender who would upgrade the Cubs infield immediately. He's a clear target to pursue.
Now let's talk about the Braves rotation...