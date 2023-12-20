MLB Rumors: Cubs fade on Bellinger, Dylan Cease trade, Corbin Burnes latest
- Mixed signals on Corbin Burnes trade front
- Dylan Cease is 'going to be traded'
- Cubs are hoping Blue Jays don't pay Cody Bellinger
MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease is going to be traded 'at some point'
The Chicago White Sox have been commendably patient on the Dylan Cease trade front. The 27-year-old has been the center of trade rumors all winter, but new GM Chris Getz has been slow-moving as Chicago seeks the best possible return.
That said, the expectation is that Cease will get traded "at some point," according to Ken Rosenthal in a recent appearance on the 'Foul Territory' podcast. It's a matter of time, with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles reported as teams interested in the White Sox ace.
Cease carries unique value due to his age and his contract, which includes two years of team control remaining. He's not a free agent-to-be, and he has the potential to provide top-line rotation help for years to come. Chicago could conceivably keep Cease as a foundational piece of their rebuild, but after a wayward 2023 campaign, it would appear the goal is to cash in.
Last season was a difficult journey for Cease, who went 7-9 in 33 starts, posting a 4.58 ERA and 1.418 WHIP. Not exactly up to the standards of a potential No. 1 ace. And yet, the season before, Cease finished second in AL Cy Young voting with a 2.20 ERA — at age 26, lest we forget. There's upside for a rebound and subsequent improvement. The Braves and Orioles are both top-shelf contenders with a need for at least one more high-level starter. Cease can deliver such results on a team-friendly contract, at the very beginning of his prime window.