MLB Rumors: Cubs fade on Bellinger, Dylan Cease trade, Corbin Burnes latest

It's clear Corbin Burnes is on the trade radar. The Milwaukee Brewers were swept out of the Wild Card round by the eventual National League champs from Arizona. Now, with Craig Counsell no longer in the building, Milwaukee faces the final year of Burnes' contract. If he doesn't get moved, he could very easily walk. Burnes' agent, Scott Boras, is known to prioritize money above all else in free agency, and the Brewers aren't exactly big spenders.
That said, we shouldn't necessarily expect a trade before the season. The possibility of Milwaukee carrying Burnes into the 2024 campaign remains, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Owner Mark Attanasio wants to contend and the Brewers want to avoid the backlash the team faced when Josh Hader was dealt at the 2022 trade deadline.
Evidently, the Brewers could essentially punt the Burnes trade down the road. If the team can't contend next season, then Burnes would get traded at the deadline. If Milwaukee emerges as a top threat in the National League, he could stick around. Honestly, a simple, straightforward, and ultimately correct approach from the Brewers.
There's always an injury risk, which could hypothetically hamper Burnes' trade value. But, as Rosenthal notes, Milwaukee might not get top dollar in the first place since Burnes' agent is inclined against contract extensions. There's a serious flight risk for any team that acquires Burnes, so there's a chance Milwaukee gets more out of Burnes' (potentially final) season than a trade package. At the very least, it decreases the natural concern that crops up when taking a prime trade candidate into the regular season.
Burnes finished last season 10-8 in 32 starts, posting a 3.39 ERA and 1.069 WHIP with 200 strikeouts in 193.2 innings pitched. He made his third straight All-Star appearance and finished eighth in National League Cy Young voting. Several teams would love to have him, but the Brewers should be trying to contend. They were just in the playoffs, after all.