MLB Rumors: Cubs target All-Star aces, Braves Cease backup plan, Yankees-Soto latest
- The Chicago Cubs are interested in two ace-level pitchers.
- The Braves have a Dylan Cease backup plan.
- The Yankees latest in Juan Soto trade talks.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Cubs have an answer looming to Cardinals pitching upgrades
Believe it or not, the St. Louis Cardinals aren't the only NL Central team making improvements this offseason. The Chicago Cubs made the first big splash of the offseason when they stole Craig Counsell from the rival Milwaukee Brewers.
Since, Chicago has been in on Shohei Ohtani as well as trying to re-sign Cody Bellinger. The Cubs front office is here to spend money, and for the first time since the 2016 World Series core was traded, Chicago's window to contend is wide open.
With Marcus Stroman likely leaving in free agency, the Cubs have a need for starting pitching. Even if they sign Ohtani he will not pitch in 2024. Jed Hoyer and Co. have reportedly targeted both Rays ace Tyler Glasnow and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians in trade talks.
FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray has mentioned Glasnow as a likely trade candidate in the past week or so. Bieber has long been floated as a likely castoff in Cleveland, as he's entering his final year of arbitration and will become a free agent in 2024. Both players represent short-term upgrades for the Cubs unless they are signed to an extension shortly after being acquired.
Glasnow carries an injury risk, while Bieber is steady but lost some velocity in 2023. Either would be a good addition to the Cubs current rotation.