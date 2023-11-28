MLB Rumors: Cubs target All-Star aces, Braves Cease backup plan, Yankees-Soto latest
- The Chicago Cubs are interested in two ace-level pitchers.
- The Braves have a Dylan Cease backup plan.
- The Yankees latest in Juan Soto trade talks.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Do the Braves have a backup plan for the Dylan Cease trade?
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are just two teams interested in Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease. While Cease is coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro, he is just a year removed from finishing as the AL Cy Young runner-up, so there's plenty of hope. Cease also has two years of arbitration left on his deal, so the time is now for White Sox GM Chris Getz to trade his ace if he prefers.
A Cease trade is not imminent just yet, but the Braves getting involved was a bit of a surprise even though they lost out on Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray. As FanSided's Robert Murray explains, Cease is not the type of pitcher Alex Anthopoulos typically chases.
"Anthopoulos typically acquires players who he thinks can sign before they hit free agency, before they establish their value on the open market," Murray said. "And that is not what a Boras client does at all. They wait to get to free agency and let the market establish his value and then get top dollar. So that's why I'm a little bit skeptical that Cease will ultimately be traded to Atlanta."
If the Braves do not trade for Cease, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise per Murray, free-agent pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez makes the most sense as the next frontline starter off the board. Atlanta is known to be interested in Rodriguez despite his high price tag. If the Braves can sign him to a contract similar to Sonny Gray's -- or perhaps even a bit less money over the course of his deal -- expect Anthopoulos to jump all over it.