MLB Rumors: Cubs latest Bellinger pivot, Mets SP target, Brewers aggressive play
MLB Rumors: Brewers looking into aggressive move
The Milwaukee Brewers would like to compete in the 2024 season, which means you can put away your mock Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames trades for now. It's not impossible that we see a trade involving one of those two upcoming free agents, but certainly doesn't appear to be likely.
Attempting to compete is a fine idea, but doing so with the roster as is after losing Craig Counsell would be a no-go. The Brewers had an average to below-average lineup last season, and haven't done much of anything to improve it.
One move Milwaukee could make is adding a first baseman, as Jake Bauers will simply not cover it as a starter. While options not named Cody Bellinger are far from fantastic, there are a couple of decent players out there. The Brewers could choose to bring Carlos Santana back who performed well for them after they acquired him at the trade deadline, but rather than bring back a 38-year-old without crazy upside, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) reports that Milwaukee could consider bringing in Rhys Hoskins to play first base.
After tearing his ACL and missing the entire 2023 season, Hoskins will be looking to sign a prove-it deal this offseason. Signing on to play at a hitter's park in Milwaukee makes a lot of sense from a Hoskins perspective, and for the Brewers, Hoskins would give them a much-needed power boost. Milwaukee was tied for 24th with the Tigers in home runs in 2023.
It might cost more money, and we know how much the Brewers refuse to spend theirs, but Hoskins on a one-year deal makes a whole lot of sense. He should make them a lot better, and if the team isn't good enough, he can be a good trade chip at the trade deadline. He provides more upside than Santana which is important for a Brewers team trying to win in 2024.