MLB Rumors: Cubs latest Bellinger pivot, Mets SP target, Brewers aggressive play
- Brewers looking into aggressive move
- 2023 All-Star SP could make sense for the Mets
- Cubs eyeing high-priced FA not named Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs have finally made some moves of late, bringing in Shota Imanaga and trading for Michael Busch, but their roster, on paper, is not as good as the one they had last year which finished just one game out of a playoff spot. The addition of Craig Counsell should help immensely, but the Cubs have more work to do to salvage their offseason.
With a ton of money to spend and a need for a big bat in the middle of the order, the Cubs bringing Cody Bellinger back to the North Side has felt inevitable for a while now. Teams that were thought of to be in on Bellinger have made other moves, and while the Cubs have balked at Bellinger's ask, remain interested.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) says that Bellinger is the obvious next step for Chicago, but also names a key backup plan for if they fail to land him. That player is none other than Matt Chapman.
While Chapman is coming off a brutal season with the Blue Jays, he's established himself as a prolific power hitter and a Gold Glove-caliber defender at third base. He can help form the best defensive infield in baseball with players like Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson surrounding him, and can hit 30+ home runs at The Friendly Confines.
While Bellinger is the better player, Chapman might be the better fit with third base being manned by one of Patrick Wisdom or Nick Madrigal for now. If Bellinger leaves, the Cubs can just insert top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field and the newly acquired Busch at first base. Bellinger would be more exciting, but Chapman would be cheaper and fit easier, making him a solid option to pivot to if Bellinger falls through.