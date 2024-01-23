MLB Rumors: Cubs latest Bellinger pivot, Mets SP target, Brewers aggressive play
- Brewers looking into aggressive move
- 2023 All-Star SP could make sense for the Mets
- Cubs eyeing high-priced FA not named Cody Bellinger
MLB Rumors: 2023 All-Star SP could make sense for the Mets
The New York Mets have had a quiet, but productive offseason thus far. They've stayed away from the big names outside of their failed Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit, but have signed several quality players on short-term deals including guys like Luis Severino, Harrison Bader, and Sean Manaea. There's more work to be done, but there's every reason to believe this Mets team can compete for a Wild Card spot.
The Mets have added Severino, Manaea, and Adrian Houser to their rotation this offseason which already includes quality arms Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana. Their rotation can be decent, especially if Severino can be both healthy and productive, but comes with some question marks.
Can Kodai Senga pitch every fifth day? Can Jose Quintana remain productive at age 34? Can Severino be healthy and his old self? Can Manaea replicate his second half? Asking questions about every starter means that while the potential is there for this rotation to be solid, the potential is also there for this rotation to blow up in their faces.
With so many question marks, adding another starting pitcher like Michael Lorenzen might not be the worst idea in the world. Lorenzen was an All-Star this past season, and won't be staring at anything more than a two-year deal. Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report notes that the Mets should add a DH and some bullpen help first, but adding another piece like Lorenzen to finish off the offseason certainly wouldn't hurt.