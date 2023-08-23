MLB rumors: Cubs look to trade and re-sign this offseason, White Sox exec replacements, more
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Reds starting pitcher's status for rest of season in jeopardy
The Cincinnati Reds are one of the biggest surprises this season. After all, they were predicted to be the home of some of the big trade deadline targets before the 2023 campaign began.
Instead, the team is in firm postseason contention with over a month remaining, sitting a half-game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the last NL Wild Card spot (as of the morning of Aug. 23). That is good news. However, they did get some concerning news regarding one of their starting pitchers.
On Tuesday, Reds manager David Bell told reporters that starting pitcher Nick Lodolo is getting a second opinion after being diagnosed with another stress reaction in his left tibia. The injury occurred during Lodolo's rehab start this past Sunday.
This is far from good news, considering there is not much time left in the regular season. So, there is doubt that Lodolo could even return to the team. It certainly stings, as he was one more rehab start away before possibly returning at the end of this month.
Lodolo started seven games for the Reds this season, where he recorded a 6.29 ERA, a 1.748 WHIP, a 2-1 win-loss record, 47 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 34.1 innings.
Having starting pitching depth was going to be key for the Reds. Now, they are in danger of losing Lodolo for the season. It's certainly not good, considering they are in a crowded field with the Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and Chicago Cubs for the three Wild Card spots.