MLB Rumors: Cubs major target, Mets scorned, Brewers-Corbin Burnes update
MLB Rumors: Cubs could target Blue Jays All-Star Matt Chapman
The Chicago Cubs' offseason will revolve around the free agent decision of Cody Bellinger, who is due for a major multi-year extension following his remarkable bounce-back campaign on a one-year deal with Chicago.
Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors estimates Bellinger's price range to be somewhere in the ballpark of $150 million. That could price out the historically frugal Cubs, who tend to avoid the true upper echelon of free agents.
If that is the case, Chicago could search for lineup help in the next tier of free agents. That's when Dierkes mentions the possibility of Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman.
"If Bellinger prices himself out of the Cubs’ range and they decide to lean into the elite defender idea, Matt Chapman could be a target. This year, the Cubs had four different players log 150+ innings at third base: Nick Madrigal, Patrick Wisdom, Miles Mastrobuoni, and trade deadline pickup Jeimer Candelario. Madrigal and Mastrobuoni didn’t hit enough to fit as regulars at third base, while Wisdom was used as a short-side platoon bat and struck out nearly 37% of the time."
Chicago has several talented defenders on the roster, with Dansby Swanson at shortstop and rookie sensation Pete Crow-Armstrong profiling as the obvious standouts. If Crow-Armstrong replaces Bellinger in left field and the Cubs shore up third base with Chapman — a one-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove — Chicago should have more than enough confidence in the defense's ability to get outs.
The offense is another matter entirely. Chapman is coming off a relatively uninspiring offensive campaign for the Jays (.240/.330/.424, 17 HR, 54 RBI, 509 AB), but he offers a consistent on-base presence. If the Cubs let Bellinger walk, it's going to be hard to find a one-to-one offensive replacement.