MLB Rumors: Cubs major target, Mets scorned, Brewers-Corbin Burnes update
- Brewers' Corbin Burnes surfaces in trade rumors again
- Rangers' associate head coach Will Venable spurns Mets
- Cubs could target Matt Chapman in free agency
MLB Rumors: Mets spurned by top managerial candidate Will Venable
The New York Mets' search for a new manager continues following the departure of Buck Showalter. New York is coming off a disappointing 75-87 season, despite the league's highest payroll. The Mets also happen to be looking for a new GM under (new) president David Stearns after Billy Eppler stepped down.
New York requested an interview with Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable, but he declined.
"I talked to them very briefly, but that was at the point where I already had made the decision that I was staying here," Venable told the New York Post.
It shouldn't come as a huge surprise, of course, given the Mets' spotty track record with managers. This is the fifth time in six years that New York is looking for a new voice to lead the locker room. It's hard to lure top coaching candidates to your organization with such a high turnover rate.
Also of note is the looming Craig Counsell factor. Stearns, who is leading the hiring process with owner Steve Cohen, worked with Counsell in Milwaukee. If New York tosses enough money at Counsell, who has not reached terms on an extension with the Brewers, that could solve the Mets' managerial woes for a while.