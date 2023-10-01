Buck Showalter out in New York: Everything to know about Mets manager situation
The New York Mets will have a new manager for the 2024 season and beyond.
By Josh Wilson
The New York Mets officially will not have Buck Showalter back as manager in 2024. Here is everything to know about Showalter's exit from Queens.
Was Buck Showalter fired?
The paperwork will show that Buck Showalter stepped down from his post as manager, but Showalter more or less is falling on the sword to avoid the messaging being postured as him being fired. He was given the opportunity to announce the news:
According to MLB.com, though, Steve Cohen told reporters that Showalter was informed that the team was opting to move in another direction.
Showalter, effectively, was fired.
Did Buck Showalter have time left on Mets contract?
Buck Showalter had one more year left on his contract with the Mets. He signed a three-year deal worth just over $11 million in 2022.
As far as how much of the third year's finances Showalter will actually see, the lawyers will have to figure that out. Showalter, optically, resigned, but the form of the decision is more of a firing than a quitting. Steve Cohen may opt to pay him the final year or figure out a settlement since he has the money and can give him the gift as a sign of good faith.
What is Buck Showalter's all-time record as a manager?
Showalter has a whopping 22 years of experience managing in the majors with a record just over .500 at 1,726-1,664. He managed the New York Yankees (313-268), Arizona Diamondbacks (250-236), Texas Rangers (319-329), Baltimore Orioles (669-684), and of course, the Mets (175-147).
Only nine of his seasons managing wound up below .500, this year included.
Is Buck Showalter retiring?
It's hard to say what the future holds for Showalter, age 67. Buck, in between managing gigs, got experience as a television analyst and could easily find another opportunity on that front. Before joining the Mets, Showalter had taken four years off after the end of his time with the Baltimore Orioles.
It's unclear what is happening to Showalter's contract, but the Mets may need to offiically release him from it if he wishes to manage another team.
Who will manage Mets next?
The Mets will surely stage an interview process, but Craig Counsell feels like the most likely candidate. Counsell is a free agent manager after this season, and new general manager David Stearns worked closely with him during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers.