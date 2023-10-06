NY Mets: Billy Eppler’s resignation came thanks to MLB investigation
Billy Eppler's resignation as Mets GM didn't come out of nowhere, as it turns out. An MLB investigation prompted the surprise exit.
If you thought Billy Eppler's sudden resignation had to have more behind it, your instincts were right on.
The now-former New York Mets GM stepped down on Thursday, just days after New York hired David Stearns as the franchise's new president of baseball operations. But Eppler leaving wasn't the result of a new head honcho cleaning house. Rather, Eppler was under the MLB microscope.
Eppler resigned after MLB informed the Mets that they had opened an investigation into the GM for "alleged improper uses of the injured list," according to the New York Post. Other reporters have since confirmed the Post's report.
Eppler apparently didn't want to be a distraction to the new administration in New York. The investigation remains open and Eppler is expected to cooperate, per the NY Post.
Billy Eppler's resignation because of an MLB investigation is latest embarrassment for Mets
The MLB investigation certainly explains the quick exit but it doesn't make things any easier for Stearns, who has been tasked with putting the Mets back on track. The team parted ways with manager Buck Showalter but it seemed they were comfortable with moving forward with Eppler as general manager. Now Stearns needs to put his entire stamp on the operation with new GM and manager hires incoming.
On the one hand, Stearns has a clean slate and that may ultimately be a good thing considering the mismanagement that has been rampant throughout the Mets organization in recent years.
On the other hand, Eppler was supposed to help the Mets navigate a key offseason with multiple high-value international targets like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto available.
The Mets missed the postseason in 2023 despite one of the biggest payrolls in baseball. The pressure to deliver in New York remains high, even after selling at the MLB trade deadline.