MLB Rumors: Cubs’ Ohtani pivot, Red Sox top priority, Glasnow trade update
- The Chicago Cubs are linked to a first baseman
- The Boston Red Sox have a top free agent starting pitcher as one of their priorities
- Two teams are speaking with Tampa Bay Rays about Tyler Glasnow
By Scott Rogust
Yoshinobu Yamamoto a 'top priority' for Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox finished last in the American League East division this season, resulting in the firing of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom before the year ended. The team brought in former pitcher and assistant general manager for the Chicago Cubs, Craig Breslow. The Red Sox faithful are listening to rumors about their rivals being interested in some of the top names available this offseason, Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto.
As it turns out, the Red Sox do have a free agent ranked rather highly on their wish list.
According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox have Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto as one of their "top priorities" at the MLB Winter Meetings.
That's nice and all, but join the club, Boston. Yamamoto is a highly-sought after player in this free agency cycle, and team are willing to pay a lot of money to have them on their team. There's even been talk that he could command a near-$300 million contract this offseason.
Yamamoto starred for the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball's Pacific League. For the past three seasons, Yamamoto won the Pacific League's MVP award. Not to mention, he won gold medals in the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2023 World Baseball Classic. With the resume he has, teams believe he's the real deal.
In seven NPB seasons, Yamamoto recorded a 1.82 ERA, a 0.935 WHIP, a 70-29 win-loss record, 922 strikeouts, and 206 walks in 897.0 innings (172 games).
As Morosi reports, Yamamoto isn't expected to sign at the Winter Meetings, and it would come after Ohtani makes his free agency decision. Yamamoto's posting window closes on Jan. 4.
Teams linked to Yamamoto include the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray, who is at the Winter Meetings, says there's a perception that there is no clear frontrunner for Yamamoto, despite reports naming the Yankees and Giants.
Despite the Red Sox naming Yamamoto as one of their top priorities, the competition for him will be fierce.