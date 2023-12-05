MLB Rumors: Cardinals OF suitor, Juan Soto latest, Yamamoto's price tag increase
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto could sign for a lot of money in free agency
- Two teams are being held up in Juan Soto trade pursuit
- One St. Louis Cardinals outfielder is on the trade block
By Scott Rogust
Yoshinobu Yamamoto could command near-$300-million contract in free agency
Entering the MLB Winter Meetings, the attention has been focused on Shohei Ohtani's free agency and the likelihood the San Diego Padres trade outfielder Juan Soto. But another player that is receiving plenty of attention is Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
While he hasn't played in MLB, Yamamoto is a legitimate star pitcher for the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball's Pacific League. Teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants are all interested in Yamamoto, and a bidding war may ensue. But how much could Yamamoto get this winter?
The Athletic's Jim Bowden tweeted out on Monday night that he's been hearing Yamamoto could get "close to $300 million) from an MLB team. Bowden mentions that his market started between $200-220 million!
This shouldn't necessarily come as a shock, considering the main teams that are interested in Yamamoto. The Dodgers are usually one of the big spenders for some of the best players available in free agency. The Mets have hedge fund manager Steve Cohen as their owner. The Yankees are under pressure to bring in some star players after missing the playoffs last year. The Giants have a ton of money to spend, as they finally look to add a big-name free agent after missing out on Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper in recent years.
With these teams, the price will only go up to get Yamamoto to sign with them. But they will have to wait until after the MLB Winter Meetings to do so. Yamamoto is set to arrive in the United States within the next week to meet with teams, so he won't be signing at the Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tenn. Teams will have until Jan. 4 to get Yamamoto to sign before his posting window closes.
In seven seasons with the NPB, Yamamoto recorded a 2.11 ERA, a 0.935 WHIP, a 70-29 win-loss record, 922 strikeouts, and 206 walks in 897.0 innings (172 games).
It will be interesting not only what team signs Yamamoto to a contract, but also what the price tag will be.