MLB rumors: Cubs restock front office after Breslow, STL Cardinals trade prospect, Mets against CLE for signing?
- Cubs make front office hire after losing Craig Breslow
- Cardinals trade prospect to Angels
- Guardians could be competition for Mets FA target
Late Tuesday night, Mike Puma of the NY Post reported that there has been dialogue between the New York Mets and free agent slugger J.D. Martinez. With Shohei Ohtani off the board, Martinez is the best DH available, and with the Mets needing one more big bat to put in the middle of their lineup alongside players like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, Martinez makes a whole lot of sense as a target.
This past season with the Dodgers he was an All-Star, slashing .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI in just 113 games played. He proved that despite the fact that he's 36 years old, Martinez still absolutely rakes, and would make any team that signs him better offensively.
While the Mets make a whole lot of sense, they're far from the only realistic Martinez suitor. With his free agency dragging close to Spring Training, there's a good chance his price is going to fall. Assuming it does, smaller market teams in need of some more offensive firepower could express interest.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that MLB GMs see the Cleveland Guardians as the perfect fit for Martinez. The Guardians aren't a team often linked to high-end free agents, but assuming his price is taking a hit, it does make a whole lot of sense. Adding Martinez to their lineup already consisting of some really solid players like Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, and Josh Naylor could be what makes the Guardians favorites to win a lackluster AL Central.
Is it likely that Martinez seriously considers Cleveland? Probably not. They've always tried to pinch pennies, so it'd be shocking to see them win a bidding war, especially against Steve Cohen. However, with how seamless of a fit it would be and how impactful his addition would be, Cleveland should not be fully counted out.